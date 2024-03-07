Kofi Kinaata, Kuami Eugene and Efya dazzle at 13th African Games Akwaaba Night



It was a thrilling night of music when the likes of Kuami Eugene, Kofi Kinaata, and Efya Nokturnal climbed the stage to dazzle patrons at the Accra Conference Centre.

The fully-packed concert, which was a precursor to the opening ceremony of the 13th African Games, lived up to its billing as patrons were treated to a fashion show as well as a good performance.

Winner of the 10th edition of TV3’s Mentor, DSL opened the music night with some good performances that kept audiences on their feet, and his stagecraft was superb.

Ghanaian songstress Efya, who performed for over 30 minutes, also thrilled audiences with some live band music, performing some of her hits, including ‘The One’ and ‘Best and Me,’ among others.

Next up was ‘Fanti King Kong’ Kofi Kinaata, who lightened up the areana with most of his timeless hit songs, including ‘Thy Grace,’ ‘Susuka,’ and ‘Thy Grace Part 2,’ among others.

Multiple award-winning artiste Kuami Eugene, who is often referred to as the ‘Rock Star,’ rocked the entire arena wit

h his infectious energy, with fans singing along to most of his songs.

Kuami Eugene demonstrated his dazzling stagecraft with some astounding vocals and superb dance moves in about 45 minutes of flawless performances.

Dr. Kwaku Ofosu Asare, Chairman of the Local Organising Committee (LOC), who graced the music night, was grateful to patrons for showing up and urged them to support the games.

‘We are at the LOC to express our deepest gratitude for you making it here. It took so long for us to host the games, but we here have the privilege to host them now and urge you to support the games because they are for us,’ he said.

Meanwhile, the opening ceremony of the 13th African Games scheduled for Friday, March 8, 2024, is expected to witness thrilling performances from Shatta Wale, King Promise, Pat Thomas, and Ebo Taylor.

Source: Ghana News Agency