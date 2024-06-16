

Gourma: The provincial “Prizes and Rewards” commission of the provincial directorate in charge of Primary Education of Komondjari, proceeded, on Thursday, August 21, 2025 in Fada N’Gourma, to the selection of the winning candidates to represent the province at the 2025 Eastern Regional Excellence Awards. Chaired by the provincial director of Primary Education, Yatenyoua Lucien Ouoba, the meeting held on Thursday, August 21, 2025 in Fada N’Gourma, brought together 8 members of the provincial “Prizes and Rewards” commission.





According to Burkina Information Agency, participants worked on the careful examination of the files submitted by the Basic Education Districts (CEB) and the examinations and competitions service. The work was carried out in a spirit of rigor, transparency and consensus, in accordance with the performance and merit criteria set by the regional management.





The official awards were presented to teachers, early childhood educators, facilitators and operators of non-formal education, middle school students and the best educational structures in the province. The special distinctions focused on resilience, the commitment of stakeholders as well as vulnerable students and wards of the nation.





At the end of the work, the complete list of winners was established and validated. It will serve as the basis for Komondjari’s participation in the 2025 regional academic excellence ceremony planned for the coming months. Members were congratulated on the quality of the choices made.

