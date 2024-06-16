

Kakamega: The Kenya Union of Post-Primary Education Teachers (KUPPET) has issued a 7-day ultimatum to the Teachers Service Commission (TSC) to commence discussions on a new Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA). The union has notified Dr. Alfred Mutua, Cabinet Secretary of the Ministry of Labour and Social Protection, after TSC allegedly remained unresponsive to a letter regarding the proposed CBA.





According to Kenya News Agency, KUPPET officials expressed concern over the current CBA, which was signed on July 13, 2021, and is set to expire on June 30, 2025. Without a new agreement, teachers may face challenges with their employer. The proposed CBA is intended to cover four years from June 2025 to 2029, after which new negotiations would commence.





Union officials have warned that failure by TSC to act within the seven-day window could result in a nationwide strike, labor withdrawal, and demonstrations. KUPPET’s Secretary General, Akello Misori, emphasized the necessity of addressing teacher welfare to enhance their teaching motivation.





Misori highlighted that the union has proposed several increments in the new CBA, including a 50 percent basic pay rise for teachers in higher grades and a 100 percent increase for lower cadre personnel. Additionally, a harmonized house allowance with a 20 percent increment across the board has been proposed.





The new CBA also suggests a 200 percent increase for higher grades and a 250 percent boost for lower grades in commuter allowances. Misori pointed out proposals for a 100 percent hardship allowance increment and a 20 percent hazardous allowance based on basic pay. Teachers are also to receive daily subsistence allowances for sports or other co-curricular activities, according to their salary scales.





KUPPET has proposed that leave allowances be adjusted to one-month basic salary, replacing the current flat rate arrangement based on job groups. Overtime and risk allowances have also been suggested due to teacher exposure to extreme risks in certain areas.





KUPPET Chair, Omboko Milemba, called on TSC, the Ministry of Labour, and the National Assembly Education Committee to address the teachers’ issues. Milemba also warned against attempts to eliminate the National Exams fee subsidy, arguing that it undermines constitutional provisions for free and compulsory basic education.

