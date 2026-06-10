Kyowa Kirin to Present New Complementary Evidence Further Defining Clinical Utility of Mogamulizumab in Cutaneous T-Cell Lymphoma at 2026 WCCL

New Clinical Data, Patient Reported Outcomes, Real-World Utilization, and Comparative-Effectiveness Models to be Featured in Four Oral and One Poster Presentation

PRINCETON, N.J., June 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Kyowa Kirin, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Kyowa Kirin Co. Ltd (TSE: 4151), today announced new data further defining the potential of mogamulizumab in the treatment of relapsed or refractory mycosis fungoides and Sézary syndrome, two subtypes of cutaneous T-cell lymphoma, will be featured at the World Congress of Cutaneous Lymphomas (WCCL) in Montréal, Canada.

Drawing on complementary evidence streams, including patient-reported outcomes, comparative-effectiveness estimates, molecular biomarker signals, and real-world utilization, these analyses collectively provide a more complete understanding of the therapeutic profile and potential of mogamulizumab.

“The research being presented at WCCL reflects our continued commitment to generating evidence beyond initial clinical trials for mogamulizumab in patients with relapsed or refractory mycosis fungoides and Sézary syndrome,” said Daniela van Eickels, MD, PhD, MPH, Chief Medical Officer, Kyowa Kirin North America. “In these difficult-to-treat blood cancers, innovative clinical research and real-world data generation is essential to advancing and informing treatment strategies. We look forward to sharing our findings and exchanging ideas with the expert community.”

WCCL Presentations:

Improved symptoms and health-related quality of life in patients with mycosis fungoides and Sézary syndrome treated with mogamulizumab in the PROSPER study

Oral Presentation; Scientific Session 8A

Friday, June 26, 3:30-4:30 PM ET

Outcomes in relapsed/refractory mycosis fungoides or Sézary syndrome from the MAVORIC trial mogamulizumab arm versus a real-world Australian cohort receiving vorinostat

(Collaborative Study)

Oral Presentation; Scientific Session 3B

Thursday, June 25, 2:30-3:30 PM ET

Overall survival in patients with mycosis fungoides or Sézary syndrome in Denmark: comparative effectiveness of mogamulizumab versus standard of care

Oral Presentation; Scientific Session 3B

Thursday, June 25, 2:30-3:30 PM ET

Targeted sequencing in patients with relapsed/refractory mycosis fungoides mogamulizumab or Sézary syndrome treated with mogamulizumab in the MOGA-2MG-Q4W clinical trial

Oral Presentation; Scientific Session 4B

Thursday, June 25, 3:40-5:20 PM ET

Mogamulizumab treatment for mycosis fungoides in clinical practice in France: data from the ongoing multicentric prospective observational PROMED study

Exhibit Hall Poster Session

Thursday-Saturday, June 25-27

U.S. POTELIGEO (mogamulizumab-kpkc) Indication

POTELIGEO injection for intravenous infusion is indicated for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory mycosis fungoides (MF) or Sézary syndrome (SS) after at least one prior systemic therapy.

Important Safety Information

WARNINGS AND PRECAUTIONS

Dermatologic toxicity: Monitor patients for rash throughout the course of treatment. For patients who experienced dermatologic toxicity in Trial 1, the median time to onset was 15 weeks, with 25% of cases occurring after 31 weeks. Interrupt POTELIGEO for moderate or severe rash (Grades 2 or 3). Permanently discontinue POTELIGEO for life-threatening (Grade 4) rash or for any Stevens-Johnson syndrome (SJS) or toxic epidermal necrolysis (TEN).

Infusion reactions: Most infusion reactions occur during or shortly after the first infusion. Infusion reactions can also occur with subsequent infusions. Monitor patients closely for signs and symptoms of infusion reactions and interrupt the infusion for any grade reaction and treat promptly. Permanently discontinue POTELIGEO for any life-threatening (Grade 4) infusion reaction.

Infections: Monitor patients for signs and symptoms of infection and treat promptly.

Autoimmune complications: Interrupt or permanently discontinue POTELIGEO as appropriate for suspected immune-mediated adverse reactions. Consider the benefit/risk of POTELIGEO in patients with a history of autoimmune disease.

Complications of allogeneic HSCT after POTELIGEO: Increased risks of transplant complications have been reported in patients who received allogeneic HSCT after POTELIGEO. Follow patients closely for early evidence of transplant-related complications.

ADVERSE REACTIONS

The most common adverse reactions (reported in ≥10% of patients) with POTELIGEO in the clinical trial were rash, including drug eruption (35%), infusion reaction (33%), fatigue (31%), diarrhea (28%), drug eruption (24%), upper respiratory tract infection (22%), musculoskeletal pain (22%), skin infection (19%), pyrexia (17%), edema (16%), nausea (16%), headache (14%), thrombocytopenia (14%), constipation (13%), anemia (12%), mucositis (12%), cough (11%), and hypertension (10%).

You are encouraged to report suspected adverse reactions to Kyowa Kirin, Inc. at 1-844-768-3544 or FDA at 1-800-FDA-1088 or www.fda.gov/medwatch.

Please see additional Important Safety Information in full Prescribing Information as well as Patient Information.

About Kyowa Kirin

Kyowa Kirin aims to discover and deliver novel medicines and treatments with life-changing value. As a Japan-based Global Specialty Pharmaceutical Company, we have invested in drug discovery and biotechnology innovation for more than 70 years and are currently working to engineer the next generation of antibodies and cell and gene therapies with the potential to help patients with high unmet medical needs, such as bone & mineral, intractable hematological diseases/hemato-oncology, and rare diseases. A shared commitment to our values, to sustainable growth, and to making people smile unites us across the globe. You can learn more about the business of Kyowa Kirin at www.kyowakirin.com.

CONTACT: Susan Thiele Head of Therapeutic Communications, North America [email protected]

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