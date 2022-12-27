La Libertad Stadium is second stop on tour to deliver toys by ASHO Honorary President

H. E. Nguema Obiang Mangue is continuing his annual toy distribution programme for Equatoguinean children of various ages.

After starting the distribution of gifts in the capital yesterday, this Sunday the campaign “Operation No Child Without a Toy”, devised by the Equatoguinean Father Christmas, started in the Continental Region, with Bata being the first stop. Thousands of children gathered at the La Libertad Stadium to receive their corresponding toys.

The majority of the gifts are healthy and educational. The distribution of gifts has taken place for 23 years; its purpose, in addition to reviving the Christmas spirit among children, is to promote values such as empathy and solidarity.

Every year since 1999, Nguema Obiang Mangue has travelled across the more than 28,000 km² of Equatorial Guinea distributing toys to the children of families with limited financial means. The initiative is a response to his constant desire to give love and bring smiles to the faces of the country’s children during the Christmas and New Year’s holidays.

In this context, in particular this Sunday, he not only distributed toys, but also had the opportunity to attend to two women who told him about the ailments of their sick daughters. A humanitarian gesture that proved to be a relief for the parents on the day.

The smooth running of this activity was helped by the young people of the Sons of Obiang Association, who, during every edition, support the President of their political structure to ensure that the distribution is a success. Nguema Obiang Mangue’s vision is that every child goes home healthy and happy, with a gift in their hands.

Source: Official Web Page of the Government