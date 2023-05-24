Landslide victory in Kumawu by-election reflects 2024 election – MP

The Member of Parliament elect for Kumawu, Mr. Ernest Yaw Anim believes the outcome of Tuesday’s by-election reflects what is likely to happen in the 2024 elections.

He said the landslide victory of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) was a clear indication that the people appreciated the programmes and policies of the government and was confident that Ghanaians would overwhelmingly endorse the NPP in 2024.

Mr. Amim who was speaking to the media after being declared the winner of the by-election, said obtaining over 70 per cent of the votes meant the people of Kumawu believed in his message and promised to serve them to the best of his ability.

The people of Kumawu, he noted, had demonstrated that breaking the eight years cycle of governance was possible and urged all party members to put their shoulders to the wheel and work towards a historic victory in 2024.

He said the NPP had introduced a lot of pro-poor policies which were impacting lives across the country and was positive that they would translate into votes when next the country went to the polls.

‘Just as Kumawu has shown appreciation for the numerous interventions to improve lives, I am optimistic that Ghanaians will do same in 2024,’ he opined.

According to him, the NPP was known for delivering on its promises, saying that the party had justified the confidence reposed in it by Ghanaians and would continue to pursue pragmatic policies that would bring relief to them.

He said he would work closely with all stakeholders to bring development to Kumawu as their representative in parliament and called for unity now that the election was over.

He thanked all stakeholders for their respective roles in ensuring a peaceful election devoid of violence as witnessed in previous by-elections held in this country

Source: Ghana News Agency