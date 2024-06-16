

Homabay: Leaders lauded mourners for maintaining peace during the final sendoff of the slain Kasipul Constituency MP Charles Ong’ondo Were, even as they called for justice. The MP was buried Friday at his rural home, Kachien village, in his constituency.





According to Kenya News Agency, Homabay County Governor Gladys Wanga expressed her contentment with the peaceful ceremony, stating, “We are peaceful, and we are dignified. Some people thought that this place was going to be a war zone, but the people have dignified Sir Charles Ong’ondo Were.” As the national chair of the ODM party, she noted the overwhelming turnout, describing it as a “sea of oranges,” and emphasized the community’s desire to uncover the truth behind Ong’ondo’s murder.





Governor Wanga reiterated the need for justice, expressing the family’s longing to understand the circumstances surrounding their father’s death. Homabay Catholic Diocese Bishop Michael Otieno Odiwa, who conducted the mass during the burial rites at Karabok Primary School, praised the efforts of security agencies for their swift investigation and maintenance of peace at the event. He emphasized the importance of truth, not as a means of revenge, but as a path toward justice.





The tragic death of Were, who was killed in Nairobi by a gunman on a motorbike, has been described by police as a targeted and premeditated murder. The burial ceremony was attended by nearly fifty members of the National Assembly and the Senate, led by National Assembly Speaker Moses Masika Wetangula.





Homabay Senator Moses Kajwang echoed the demand for justice, commending the security team for their prompt investigation and arrests, but stressed the need to uncover who orchestrated the killing of the MP. He applauded the community for their peaceful demeanor, remarking, “You have ashamed those who thought there would be violence and a bloodbath today.”





In anticipation of the burial, Homabay County Commissioner Moses Lilan had issued a stern warning against any attempts to instigate violence during the process, promising legal consequences for any such actions. He urged residents of Kasipul constituency to honor the late legislator’s contributions to the area’s development by maintaining peace.

