Legal cooperation with Spanish-speaking countries

The Equatorial Guinean Ambassador before the European Union, and lawyer before the International Court of Justice, Carmelo Nvono-Ncá, is determined to strengthen legal cooperation with Hispanic countries, with the aim of building a strong alliance with the most important international justice institutions.

He thus met the Ambassador from Argentina to the Netherlands, Mario Oyarzábal, with whom he reviewed relations between the two countries, and the representations that each has before important institutions of justice based in The Hague, such as the International Court of Justice and the International Criminal Court.

For greater legal cooperation

Furthermore, they discussed Argentina’s candidacy for a seat as judge at the International Court of Justice, the highest court of the United Nations. This candidacy is being led by Marcelo Kohen, professor of International Law, whom Nvono-Ncá met just a few days ago. This candidacy is particularly important for Hispanic countries, as it would result in top-level representation at the highest levels of international justice.

Ambassador Nvono-Ncá was very positive regarding the candidacy and explained during the working session that Hispanic countries occupied a special place within Equatorial Guinea’s international relations, especially for those that he himself deals with from the European capital. Furthermore, he mentioned that the commitment of Equatorial Guinea to South-South Cooperation was increasing the trust and conviction of the country to back initiatives that serve to strengthen positions in the international strata.

Source: Official Web Page of the Government