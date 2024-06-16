

Vihiga: The vibrant celebration of International Youth Week in Vihiga County brought together government agencies and non-governmental organisations in a united call for youth empowerment, ethical leadership, and financial preparedness. The forum, attended by representatives from various institutions, was aimed at inspiring young people to embrace responsible citizenship and seize opportunities for personal and community development.





According to Kenya News Agency, National Cohesion and Integration Commission (NCIC) Deputy Director of Public Education and Engagement, Mr. Killian Nyambu, urged youth to live harmoniously and use social media constructively to foster unity and promote positive initiatives. The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) challenged participants to uphold integrity and reject corrupt practices, emphasising that moral values are essential for building a better society.





Mary Naliaka from the National Social Security Fund (NSSF) underscored the importance of cultivating a saving culture, particularly for retirement, noting that early planning can significantly improve quality of life in later years. Non-governmental organisation SHOFCO, through its representative Alice Akeyo, showcased its entrepreneurship training programmes that have enabled local youth to achieve financial independence. She encouraged partnerships with SHOFCO as a pathway to sustainable livelihoods.





The Siaya County Youth Network shared experiences from their initiatives, offering lessons and inspiration for Vihiga’s youth. Other participating organisations included the Vihiga Youth Service Board, KCB, and The Institute for Social Accountability (TISA), all of which demonstrated a shared commitment to advancing youth engagement and development in the region.





As the event concluded, the overarching message was clear: through unity, ethical conduct, and prudent financial planning, Vihiga’s young people can secure a brighter and more prosperous future.

