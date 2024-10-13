Make agriculture attractive to the youth, President of Akyode Youth urges government



Mr Peter Ntasah, President, Akyode National Youth, has called on the government to make agriculture attractive to the youth by providing them with the necessary skills and knowledge.

He said most of the young people viewed agriculture unattractive due to its association with hard labour, poor remuneration, limited career progression opportunities and many other factors.

Mr. Ntasah made the appeal during the 22nd annual youth conference held at Abrewankor, a suburb of the Nkwanta South Municipality in the Oti Region.

He emphasised the importance of empowering the youth in the areas of vocational training, technology innovation, financial access and market opportunities, which were crucial to change the perception of the sector among the youth.

Mr Ntasah said that if the government focused more on agriculture, it would help provide employment opportunities for more young people to contribute significantly to the economic growth of the country.

He also highlighted some key challenges confronting the youth,

especially in the area of health, education, employment, road and access to communication network.

Nana Enyineh Gyadu Nkansa III, the Ankobeahene of Larteh Akuapem, who chaired the occasion, urged the youth to focus on their careers to bring positive change in their respective communities.

Nana Gyadu Nkansa, also the Director of Taysec Construction Limited emphasised the need for the youth to be involved in government policies and contribute to national development.

He also urged them to embrace peace and unity to foster development in their areas.

The conference featured keynote addresses from esteemed guests, including traditional leaders, government officials and youth advocates.

The conference was celebrated on the theme: ‘uniting for peace and sustainable development, the role of the Akyode youth.’

Source: Ghana News Agency