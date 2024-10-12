Okuapehene empowers needy school children with generous bicycle donation



The Okuapehene Foundation has supplied 20 bicycles to a group of brilliant but needy school children in Akuapem North in the Eastern Region.

The bicycles are to help them overcome distance and transportation constraints and attend school on time.

The children from various communities gathered at the premises of the Roman Catholic Basic School in Adawso to receive the bicycles, each equipped with a toolkit.

The donation was part of a series of activities lined up by the paramountcy in celebration of the annual Odwira festival.

This year’s Odwira festivities culminated in a grand durbar on Friday, October 11, 2024, where the rich cultural heritage of the Akuapem people was showcased and celebrated.

During the presentation of the bicycles, Mr. Emmanuel Asa-Ntow, the Chief Executive Director of Okuapehene Foundation, delivered a short message outlining the plans and vision of Okuapehene, Nana Kwasi Akuffo.

He mentioned that education, health, and social enterprise have long been Nana Akuffo’s passions and v

ision.

He also used the occasion as a springboard to unveil the paramount chief’s plans for the traditional area.

Mr. Asa-Ntow said after careful research within the communities, it had been realised that school children who live in deprive communities found it difficult to go to school on daily basis.

It was also realised that these children walk several kilometres to school, get tired and in the course of lessons ended up sleeping throughout as a result of the long-distance walk.

‘These bikes would not only lessen the children’s burden of attending school early but also to give opportunities to little lads in less developed or disadvantaged communities to have same access to education, resource as their counterparts in peripheral societies,’ he said.

He emphasized the foundation’s strong commitment to promoting locally made products, stating that the bicycles were not only assembled in Ghana but also specifically customized for the exclusive use of the beneficiaries.

He pointed out that this initiativ

e was merely the tip of the iceberg and that the Okuapehene Foundation was actively spearheading a campaign to import a 40-foot container filled with books and tablets from abroad for onward distribution to schools and libraries within Akuapem enclave to improve teaching and learning.

He noted that the organization was collaborating closely with Books for Africa, a reputable NGO based in Minnesota, USA, along with the Isaac Ansah Foundation in Ghana and the National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA) for further assistance towards it activities. That strategic partnership aims not only to enhance educational opportunities but also to improve access to basic healthcare services for underprivileged communities in Akuapem, he said

Complimenting Okuapehene’s support, Mr. Anthony Koranteng, the Officer in charge of School Improvement Support at the Ghana Education Service, thanked the foundation for the gesture.

He admonished parents not to abuse the opportunity given to the children by turning the bikes into th

eir personal means of transport.

He asked them to take care of the bikes to last the test of time.

In an interaction with Ghana News Agency, beneficiaries Okyere Joseph, Aboga Ernestina and Ayeh Justice, could not hide their joy in receiving the donation.

Master Okyere, in particular, conveyed heartfelt thanks to Nana Okuapehene, sharing that his father had always promised to buy him a bike someday.

He described receiving the bicycle as a delightful surprise, one that had come out of the blue, and pledged to study hard to honor the trust placed in him.

His determination echoed the sentiments of his peers, all of whom were motivated to strive for academic excellence with their newfound support.

Source: Ghana News Agency