

Bamenda: 57-year-old Wirba Julius has been arrested for allegedly raping seven minors aged two to thirteen in Bamenda. The accused was presented to the press on February 28, 2025, at the Bamenda Central police.





According to Cameroon News Agency, Police Commissioner Emmanuel Mbock stated that the arrest followed a complaint filed by the victims’ parents. The Commissioner noted that Wirba Julius initially accepted responsibility for the crime but later claimed innocence.





The police investigation uncovered that the accused had been luring the children to his workshop with biscuits and bonbons, where the alleged rapes occurred.





The case is troubling, with reports indicating that one of the victims, a thirteen-year-old girl, is pregnant. The mother of one victim disclosed that her child had been assaulted by Wirba for over a year, with medical reports confirming the rape of her four daughters.





Despite the accusations, Wirba maintains his innocence, asserting he has never raped any child. Commissioner Emmanuel Mbock stated that the case would be forwarded to the legal department for further investigation.

