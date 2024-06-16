SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Meltwater , a global leader in media, social, and consumer intelligence, today announces a new partnership with Dow Jones that provides its audience of PR, marketing and communication professionals with premium news and information from some of the world’s most trusted publications including The Wall Street Journal, Barron’s, MarketWatch, The Globe and Mail, and more. With this expansion, Meltwater customers can now access premium, subscriber-only content, ensuring that they can stay on top of the most important news on their company, competitors, and industry.

Dow Jones is a global provider of news and business information, delivering world-class news, data, and analysis to consumers and organizations around the world across multiple formats, including print, digital, mobile, and live events. With this new agreement, users can access the best of Dow Jones quality content alongside Meltwater’s leading technology to track, understand, and act on the top stories they need to know.

“Our partnership with Meltwater is key to delivering the world’s best news, information, and analysis to public relations, communications, and marketing (PRCM) professionals around the world,” said Dow Jones GM of Corporate Partnerships William Ashworth. “Combining the strength of both brands will serve the needs of Meltwater users and enhance communications globally.”

“With this new agreement with Dow Jones, Meltwater continues in our mission to unlock the world’s online data and provide more content than anyone else in the market,” said Meltwater CEO John Box. “Our holistic approach to providing data across news, social, broadcast, and more – means that brands have everything they need to track and analyze the stories most relevant to them and create strategies with confidence.”

Dow Jones’ premium content now contributes to Meltwater’s extensive data set, presented alongside content from Bloomberg Media, Torstar, and The Washington Post, expanding the resources available to users.

Learn more about how to access Dow Jones’ premium content here .

For more information, please contact:

Kelly Costello

[email protected]

About Meltwater

Meltwater empowers companies with solutions that span media, social and consumer intelligence. By analyzing ~1 billion pieces of content daily and transforming them into vital insights, Meltwater unlocks the competitive edge to drive results. With 27,000 global customers, 50 offices across six continents, and 2,300 employees, Meltwater is the industry partner for global brands making an impact. Learn more at meltwater.com .

About Dow Jones

Dow Jones is a global provider of news and business information, delivering content to consumers and organizations around the world across multiple formats, including print, digital, mobile and live events. Dow Jones has produced unrivaled quality content for more than 130 years and today has one of the world’s largest news-gathering operations globally. It is home to leading publications and products including the flagship Wall Street Journal, America’s largest newspaper by paid circulation; Barron’s, MarketWatch, Mansion Global, Financial News, Investor’s Business Daily, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, OPIS and Chemical Market Analytics. Dow Jones is a division of News Corp (Nasdaq: NWS, NWSA; ASX: NWS, NWSLV).

GlobeNewswire Distribution ID 9515131