On 24th December 2022 the Nsue Mba brothers and family commemorated the thirty-ninth anniversary of the death of Cándido Nsue Mba, father of the First Lady of the Nation, who died in 1983.

Led by the Pilgrim of Honour, Constancia Mangué Nsue Okomo, the thirty-ninth anniversary was marked by a memorial mass at the parish church of María Auxiliadora de Alegre, celebrated in the presence of various parishioners who came to worship.

Source: Official Web Page of the Government