Mental arithmetic is key to children’s critical thinking skills development

Mr Girish Gurbani, Director, Maurya Education, says mental arithmetic is the cornerstone for developing critical thinking skills in children. He said countless studies had shown that mental arithmetic stimulated various regions of the brain, leading to the development of key cognitive skills such as attention, memory, and spatial awareness. Mr Gurbani said this at the 12 National Universal Concept Mental Arithmetic System (UCMAS) Competition held at the Pentecost Convention Centre, Kasoa, for pupils to prove their brain prowess. This year, over two thousand pupils from various regions converged at the Pentecost Convention Centre, Kasoa to participate. It was under the theme: ‘Developing critical thinkers, the role of mental arithmetic’. The Director said the skills, coupled with the ability to perform complex mental calculations, enabled children to approach challenges with confidence, resilience, and a growth mind-set. Hence, he said it was imperative to equip children at the early stage with the tools required to navigate through life successfully in the rapidly evolving world, where problem-solving, analytical thinking, and decision-making were paramount. Mr Gurbani noted that by fostering the love for mathematics through mental calculation, children became more confident and proficient in handling numbers, boosting their overall mathematical ability, which made learning mathematics an enjoyable and fulfilling experience. The Director said Maurya Education was committed to providing a comprehensive and structured curriculum that harnessed the power of mental arithmetic to develop critical thinkers. ‘We understand that every child is unique and learns at their own pace, therefore, our programmes are tailored to cater to individual needs, ensuring optimal growth and development,’ he stated. Mr Gurbani encouraged parents to invest in their children by introducing them to UCMAS to develop their brains rapidly for them to get better opportunities in the future. ‘UCMAS is the most affordable brain development programme around the word… And that is why parents in Ghana are sending their children to us and in the last three years, our numbers are growing significantly,’ he said. The Director called on Government to support them to promote UCMAS in more public schools to provide all Ghanaian children a better future. Mr Roger Ohemeng, Business Development Director, Maurya Education, said Africa needed critical thinkers to develop. He said for the children to be tomorrow’s leaders, they must serve, learn and excel to be critical in dealing with all situations of life. The Business Development Director said Maurya Education aimed to empower children between the ages of five to 14 with the invaluable skill of mental arithmetic, recognising its role in shaping young minds and cultivating crucial cognitive abilities.

Source: Ghana News Agency