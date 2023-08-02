MINDEF recommends vigilance, warns against poor waste disposal, frequent power cuts

By Stephen TADAHA

Security forces across Cameroon have been instructed to double vigilance as end-of-year festivities draw near.

The instructions were dished out by the Minister Delegate at the presidency in charge of defense, Joseph Beti Assomo during a security assessment meeting he coordinated in Yaoundé this week.

“Each festive and popular rejoicing period is accompanied by understandable excesses and increased action of our compatriots who want to earn a living by the sweat of others.” Said Joseph Beti Assomo

With this situation, the defense minister said attention will be paid to the troubled regions of the Far North, North West, and South West Regions of Cameroon.

” Particularly emphasis should be laid in the Far North, North West and South West Regions” added Minister Beti Assomo.

The highly ranked security official upon receiving the instructions, also paid to security forces who have lost their lives in these regions.

The Minister also warned about waste management and electricity supply in urban areas, particularly the Nation’s capital.

The Minister said waste disposal in major streets and frequent power cuts in the Nation’s capital and in other urban areas could be a source of insecurity and tension.

Source: Cameroon News Agency