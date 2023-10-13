More than 20M worth of drugs destroyed in Bertoua

The Governor of the East Region, Grégoire Mvongo has burned more than 20MFCFA worth of smuggled medicines in Bertoua.

These drugs were burnt on October 12, 2023 at the Hysacam landfill in Bertoua as Cameroon joined the African community to commemorate the African Day Against Fake Drugs.

Cameroon commemorated the day on the theme, “Health for all: Committing to fight against fake drugs for a successful UHC”.

According to the governor, the aim of this measure is to combat counterfeit drugs trafficking in the legal supply chain.

Governor Grégoire Mvongo stated that; “Tampering of medicines is an offense to public health, we must all get involved in the fight against this traffic, in the interest of the people,”.

Source: Cameroon News Agency