Moroccan El Kouraji wins 2023 International Cycling Tour of Cameroon

El Kouraji Mohcine is the winner of the 19th edition of the International Cycling Tour of Cameroon, which took place from June 3-11, 2023.

The Moroccan grabbed the yellow jersey after recording the best overall performance in all eight laps. He finished 9th in the final phase of the competition.

“I came to Cameroon to win the tour. I had won my first tour in Cote d’Ivoire. This is the second tour for me. Thanks to all of the organizers of the competition” El Kouraji said.

The best Cameroonian, Michel Boris Tiencheu, was ranked fourth in the general classification. His compatriot Clovis Kamzong Abessolo, finished second in the last lap on Sunday, behind Ed Doghmy Achraf from Morocco, who covered the 118km distance from Bafia to Yaounde in 2 hours 57 minutes and 26 seconds.

45 cyclists thronged the streets of the four cultural zones of Cameroon in this year’s event from the North in Garoua, down South to Yaounde in the Centre region.

Nine teams from eight countries were represented, with cyclists from the Maghreban region of Africa dominating.

Source: Cameroon News Agency