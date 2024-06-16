

Mouhoun: The Governor of Boucle du Mouhoun, Babo Pierre Bassinga, visited the reception sites for new high school graduates in patriotic immersion in D©dougou on Monday, August 11, 2025. The objective of this field trip was to encourage trainers and encourage young people to be exemplary.





According to Burkina Information Agency, the governor of the Boucle du Mouhoun region, Babo Pierre Nassinga, visited, on Monday, August 11, 2025, reception sites for new high school graduates for patriotic immersion. From the first internship at the Municipal High School of D©dougou, Mr. Bassinga put the trainers in training and praised their spirit of volunteerism and their commitment to serving young people. ‘Your role is crucial in guiding these young people and instilling in them the values that will make them responsible citizens,’ he said.





The next stop was the Nazi Boni Regional Vocational High School, where the governor spoke with the graduates already present. He invited them to act as role models for the nation. “You are called to become leaders. Set an example,” he said. At the provincial high school in D©dougou, the governor noted the rigor of the organization. Identity checks at the entrance, careful luggage searches, medical examinations at the infirmary, nothing was left to chance. These measures aim to ensure the smooth running of the immersion and the safety of the participants.





Addressing the young people, Babo Pierre Bassinga, insisted on the meaning of initiative. ‘This immersion is a unique opportunity to learn about our history, our civic and patriotic values, as well as order and discipline,’ he stressed. For him, it is a real melting pot to strengthen the bond between young people and their country. Mr. Bassinga recalled that this first edition of the patriotic immersion is part of the national desire to train committed citizens, proud of their identity and ready to contribute to the development of Burkina Faso. He also encouraged trainers to transmit, beyond knowledge, a spirit of solidarity and mutual respect.





The Governor’s visit reflects the regional authorities’ commitment to supporting this initiative. It aims to equip young people not only to succeed in their studies and careers, but also to play their full role in building the nation. The new graduates, who come from different backgrounds, will spend thirty days in these reception centers with a program of training on national history, citizenship, discipline, as well as practical and collective activities.





For the trainers, this is a challenge but also an honorable mission. Their work must enable young people to emerge from this immersion with a better understanding of their role in society and a greater determination to contribute to the common good. At the end of the visit, Governor Bassinga reiterated his encouragement and support and called on the young people to take full advantage of this opportunity and to demonstrate discipline and perseverance.





It should be noted that for this first edition of the patriotic immersion, approximately 4,700 new graduates from Boucle du Mouhoun are concerned, including 1,190 for the Bal©, 165 for the Banwa, 472 for the Kossi, 1,892 for the Mouhoun, 572 for the Nayala and 434 for the Sourou.

