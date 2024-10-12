MP supports 264 students in Builsa South



Dr Clement Abas Apaak, the Member of Parliament (MP) for the Builsa South Constituency has authorized the release of GHS231,200.00 from his share of the Common Fund to support brilliant but needy students in the area.

The 264 beneficiary students were selected by the MP’s Students’ Support Selection Committee out of a total of 426 applications under a Student Support Programme initiated by Dr Apaak in 2017.

Out of the total number of beneficiaries, 140 are females and 124 males.

This was contained in a statement signed by Mr Daniel Akogtu, the Deputy Communications Officer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Constituency, and member of the Students’ Support Selection Committee and copied to the Ghana News Agency in Bolgatanga in the Upper East Region,

The statement indicated that Dr Apaak authorized the release in a letter to the Builsa South District Assembly dated September 15, 2024.

It said of the 264 beneficiaries, 182 were students from various universities and 82 from nursing and teach

er training colleges across the country.

‘Each of the 182 university students will receive a support package of GHS1000.00, while the 82 nursing and teacher trainees will receive GHS600.00 each,’ the statement said.

Dr Apaak, who is the Deputy Ranking Member on Parliament’s Education Committee and Spokesperson on Education for the NDC 2024 campaign, in the statement, explained that ‘Due to limited funding, not all the applicants could be given support.

‘However, Dr Apaak encourages unsuccessful applicants to reapply next year, as priority will be given to those who met the criteria but could not be supported this year,’ the statement said.

According to the statement, the MP’s support programme, since its establishment in 2017, had so far supported a total of 995 Builsa South students with a total amount of GHS747,000.00.

Apart from Dr Apaak’s support to his constituents in education, he had over the years made ‘noteworthy life transforming interventions in the areas of health care delivery, water and san

itation, youth and women empowerment, and agriculture,’ it added.

Source: Ghana News Agency