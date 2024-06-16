

Muchatha: Cheers and optimism marked the atmosphere in Muchatha Village, Kiambu County as borehole drilling officially commenced at the Muchatha Dispensary. The groundbreaking initiative signals a transformative step towards providing clean, safe, and consistent water supply to residents and the health facility alike.

According to Kenya News Agency, the Muchatha borehole is projected to be completed within a week and will supply over 5,000 liters of water per hour, and is part of the broader plan to install over 20 countywide boreholes, with a specific focus on remote health facilities. Kiambu County has installed over 150 km of pipeline and delivered more than 60 water tanks, enabling over 10,000 new water connections that benefit more than 15,000 households.

The initiative is anchored on a multi-pronged approach to water access through borehole drilling, pipeline extension, and the distribution of water storage tanks to bridge long-standing water access gaps in both rural and peri-urban areas. The borehol

e is expected to ease the burden of water shortages that have long challenged both the health dispensary and the surrounding neighborhoods; it is also set to boost overall community health, sanitation, and economic productivity.

Beatrice Njeri, a resident of Muchatha, said that residents of the area previously depended on an erratic supply or distant sources, expressed joy at the project’s launch. “This is a dream come true, the health dispensary often struggled without water. Now, our children and patients will benefit from better hygiene and health services,” she said.

As the Maji Nyumbani Initiative continues to roll out across all the Kiambu sub-counties, Muchatha stands as a proud example of tangible progress, where leadership meets action to deliver basic rights to the people.