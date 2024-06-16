

Murang’a: Various stakeholders in Murang’a County have called for strict adherence to policy guidelines in the disposal of plastic waste. Murang’a County Director of National Environment Management Authority (NEMA) Ms. Catherine Thaithi, speaking during celebrations to mark World Environment Day, said a large number of the county residents many times fail to adhere to set guidelines when disposing of plastic waste.





According to Kenya News Agency, Ms. Thaithi highlighted that irresponsible disposal of plastic waste has greatly contributed to environmental pollution. Littered plastic waste, she noted, not only pollutes the surroundings but also puts water sources and bodies at risk of contamination. Proper handling of plastics, she emphasized, maintains a clean environment and promotes recycling, which plays a crucial role in environmental sustainability. Ms. Thaithi urged all residents to dispose of plastics properly to keep the environment clean and allow for recycling and reuse of materials for other valuable purposes.





She also underscored the importance of public awareness campaigns and community education in ensuring the sustainability of environmental efforts. NEMA, she noted, is collaborating with relevant stakeholders to combat the irresponsible disposal of plastic waste and address the use of banned polythene papers.





During the same occasion, County Forest Conservator Eunice Njoroge encouraged residents to diversify their tree planting efforts by including exotic, indigenous, and bamboo species. She pointed out that such diversity contributes to environmental restoration while offering economic and social gains for communities. Ms. Njoroge stressed the need for residents to follow up tree planting with nurturing, highlighting that survival rates are as important as planting numbers in achieving forest cover goals.





The county has embarked on a tree planting drive aiming to achieve a 34 million tree target by 2030, as part of the broader national goal to plant 15 billion trees by 2032, in line with Kenya’s environmental strategy.





On her part, the Chief Officer for Environment and Water in Murang’a County, Ms. Bridget Irungu, reiterated the county’s long-term commitment to environmental conservation. She noted that tree planting is a continuous effort requiring community involvement and sustained action, beyond just a one-day event. Ms. Irungu added that the county is working on mapping degraded areas to guide where trees should be planted for maximum ecological benefit, ensuring the trees planted today grow into forests of tomorrow.





The event saw the planting of over 200 tree seedlings within Murang’a town as part of an effort to transform part of the town into a serene recreational park.

