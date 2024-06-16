

Nahouri: Following heavy rains recorded on August 8 and 9, 2025, in the province of Nahouri, the dike of the Kaya-Navio dam in the commune of Tîébélé suffered damage. The High Commissioner of the province, Sié Aristide Mohamed Kam, has issued a statement urging the local population to remain vigilant in light of the situation.

According to Burkina Information Agency, the dam was partially submerged due to the torrential rains, posing significant risks to both the infrastructure and the surrounding communities. The High Commissioner emphasized the importance of vigilance among the residents of the affected village and nearby areas.

Residents, operators, and users of the vicinity around the dam are advised to adhere to safety instructions. These include maintaining vigilance, monitoring the situation’s development, particularly with the possibility of more heavy rainfall, and preparing for a potential evacuation if necessary in the coming hours.

The public is cautioned against approaching the dam and flood-p

rone downstream areas. They are encouraged to stay informed about directives from relevant authorities to ensure their safety.

A mission from the Nahouri provincial water and sanitation department has assessed the site and identified significant damage to the dike. While repair work is pending, the statement highlights the need for collective responsibility and solidarity among the population to ensure everyone’s safety.