

Ouagadougou: The University Reflection and Awareness Unit (CREU) held the National Day of Academic Orientation and Reorientation (JNORA) under the patronage of Minister Dr. Boubacar Savadogo, represented by Mr. Alexandre Le Grand Zongo. This initiative supports new and former high school graduates in making thoughtful academic and professional decisions.





According to Burkina Information Agency, the theme for JNORA was “Strategic orientation and academic commitment: laying the foundations for a controlled future.” The event aimed to guide graduates in choosing their academic paths through panels, conferences, and discussions with education and employment professionals. Key figures present included Colonel Yaguibou Issa, Deputy Chief of Staff of the National Gendarmerie; Mr. Missa William Sosth¨ne Sanou, Special Advisor to the President of Faso; and Mrs. Sidonie Ou©draogo, 4th Vice-President of the special delegation of Ouagadougou.





In his opening message, Minister Savadogo emphasized the importance of supporting young people by providing equitable access to academic and professional information. He highlighted vocational training as a path to the future, dignity, and innovation. Ange Drabo, president of CREU, stressed the significance of guidance in making informed academic and professional choices.





Colonel Yaguibou encouraged the youth to take charge of their future based on their talents and aspirations, warning against decisions made out of conformity or chance. The event also included panels by communications experts and a session by the German Embassy on study and internship opportunities abroad.





Since its inception on July 29, 2024, CREU has been dedicated to supporting students in their development through awareness campaigns and exchange platforms. JNORA aims to foster a new dynamic in academic guidance in Burkina Faso.

