NCCE engages youth for peace, social cohesion at Yunyoo-Nasuan District



The Yunyoo-Nasuan District Directorate of the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) has engaged the youth of the district as part of efforts to promote peace and social cohesion.

It also formed part of efforts to promote community-based mechanisms for countering violent extremism and arms proliferation.

The engagement took place at Jimbale in the district, and participants were representatives of the Youth Parliament, Konkomba Youth Association, Mamprugu Youth Association, Bimoba Youth Associations amongst others in the area.

Reverend Mathew Yosah, Head Pastor, Assemblies of God, Church at Jimbale, who was a resource person, spoke on peaceful coexistence and inter-faith tolerance.

He urged the youth to tolerate the views of one another and accept opinions and work together for the betterment of society.

He advised them not to indulge in electoral violence since such an act was not in the interest of the country.

Mr Alhassan Yidana, District Officer, National Intelligence Bureau, spoke on viole

nt extremism and educated the youth on ways to resist the appeal of violent extremist groups.

Inspector John Asiedu, who represented the Police in the area, advised participants to resist any attempts by any group of people to use them to cause trouble before, during and after the December elections.

As part of the engagement, the youth signed a peace pact to remain peaceful in the district.

Source: Ghana News Agency