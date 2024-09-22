NCCE organises Inter-party Dialogue Committee meeting in Tamale



The Tamale Metropolitan Directorate of the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) has held its second phase of the Inter-party Dialogue Committe meeting to sustain peace and create awareness on violent extremism.

The day’s meeting, held in Tamale, formed part of the NCCE’s measures to address election-related concerns, promote tolerance and prevent potential conflicts before, during and after the 2024 general election.

It was supported by the European Union as part of the Preventing and Containing Violent Extremism project, and attended by representatives of political parties, traditional authorities, religious leaders, women, and youth groups amongst other stakeholders.

Mr Imoro Tahiru, Tamale Metropolitan Director of NCCE, speaking during the meeting, urged community members to continue to work together with the Police to clamp down on crimes in their localities.

He urged the Electoral Commission to maintain its independence and impartiality towards all political parties to ensure free, fair, t

ransparent, and peaceful elections.

He advised leadership of political parties and the Electoral Commission to strictly adhere to the electoral rules and laws.

Chief Superintendent of Police, Mr Cosmos Awe, Tamale District Police Commander, appealed to the citizenry to be one another’s keeper in their communities.

He said the prevention of crime and violent extremism was a collective responsibility and not to be left for only the security agencies.

Mr Awe said ‘This is the time we need to be extra careful within our communities, marketplaces, worship centres and gatherings. People with bad intentions can use this political period to divide us and destabilise the peace we are enjoying.’

Source: Ghana News Agency