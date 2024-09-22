PIWC Takoradi appreciates officers for dedication to church growth



The Pentecost International Worship Centre (PIWC) in Takoradi has honoured its officers for their tireless efforts and dedication to the church’s growth and development.

The appreciation ceremony was part of PIWC Takoradi’s efforts to recognize and reward its members for their contributions to the church’s mission.

In a special appreciation ceremony held at the church premises, the PIWC Takoradi leadership presented gifts to the officers, recognizing their selfless service to the church.

Mr Fiifi Enchill who shared the sermon read from Luke 17:10-19 and said appreciation was a fundamental part of our call to serve God and our lives.

He recalled from the passage of the scriptures that the only person who went to show appreciation was also made whole.

He admonished that appreciating the officers should look beyond their limitations and status because they act in the authority of God.

Giving ways to appreciate the efforts of the offices, he mentioned that gifts, respect, and honor could be given to them.

We should also do that by praying for them, visiting and checking on them as well as empathizing with them.’

Touching on the power of appreciation, he said it opened doors for growth and increase and motivates others to do more.

Mr Enchill also admonished the members to teach their children the need to show appreciation and set examples for them to emulate.

According to him, ingratitude was a form of pride and God abhors pride and therefore, urged the members to appreciate God for His blessings and the people God has positioned as leaders over them.

Pastor Borngreat Selase Amedeka, Resident Minister of the church praised the officers for their commitment and hard work, and said their dedication was the backbone of the church’s success.

He stressed, ‘We appreciate your sacrifices and tireless efforts in serving the Lord.’

Some officers who received awards thanked the church leadership and members for the recognition.

Source: Ghana News Agency