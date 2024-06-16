

Kiambaa: Residents of Muchatha Ward in Kiambaa Constituency are set to witness improved security following the construction of a Police Post, a project that promises faster response times, reduced crime, and restored security for residents. Muogoiya Police Post, funded at a cost of Sh3 million under the National Government Constituency Development Fund (NG-CDF), is currently 90 percent complete and is expected to begin operations in the coming few months.





According to Kenya News Agency, the project comes as the government increased funding for the National Police Service in the 2025/2026 Budget to Sh126 billion from Sh110 billion in the last Financial Year, which is meant to facilitate additional recruitment and infrastructure building and modernisation of equipment. Speaking to KNA, Muchatha Sub-Chief Moses Kamundi said the Police Post will be a game-changer for local security. “This Police Post will bring law enforcement closer to the people. It means faster response to emergencies, reduced crime, and peace of mind for our residents. It’s a big step in the right direction,” he noted.





The Post will house administrative offices and holding cells and will serve as a base for regular patrols across Muogoiya, Gathaga and the environs. Jane Muthoni, a local shopkeeper, said that lack of a security deterrent system has sparked increased cases of insecurity, especially at night, expressing relief and appreciation for the project to address the issue. “Now with the new Police Post, we finally feel safe. We are grateful to the authorities for listening to us,” she said.





Institutions including Muogoiya Primary and Secondary schools, which are near the Post, are set to be fully secured under the watch of the officers, maintaining order and curbing the sale of drugs to students in the schools. Muogoiya, a densely populated and fast-growing settlement in Muchatha Ward, has been grappling with cases of petty theft, burglary, and delayed police response due to the long distance to a nearby Police Station. Residents have previously had to rely on Karuri or Banana Police Stations, both several kilometres away.

