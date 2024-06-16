

Wote: The new National Building Code is expected to act as a catalyst for growth in the manufacturing sector, according to a board member of the National Construction Authority (NCA), Mutinda Mutuku. Mutuku, who is also the President of the Institute of Quantity Surveyors of Kenya, highlighted that the code integrates provisions for sustainable materials, new technologies, and disaster resilience, while also ensuring sanitation facilities at construction sites.

According to Kenya News Agency, Mutuku emphasized the design of the building code with adaptability and innovation in mind. He discussed its focus on inclusivity by ensuring sanitation facilities for all genders at construction sites. He described the code as a potential driver for growth, particularly within the manufacturing sector, during a sensitisation training session for contractors, site supervisors, and construction workers in Wote town.

Mutuku noted that the outdated 1968 code necessitated a review due to its inadequacies, lack of effective

controls, and the collapse of buildings in the 1990s. He recalled the 1996 collapse of the Sunbeam Building, which led to a study by the Dr. R.G. Mutiso-led Commission that recommended changes to prevent similar incidents. He urged all stakeholders to adopt the document and assist in public sensitisation to avoid penalties under the new code.

The new code, which came into effect in March 2025, aims to address these past issues. Makueni County Commissioner Duncan Darusi, also present at the forum, stressed the importance of the NCA partnering with other agencies for public sensitisation, emphasizing the document’s significance for humanity. Darusi encouraged contractors and developers to adhere to the new regulations to prevent future building collapses.

Eng Peter Mumo, County Executive Committee Member for Infrastructure and Energy, criticized politicians for politicizing government institutions, contributing to building collapses. Mumo urged those in the construction industry to comply with the new buildin

g code to prevent such incidents in the future.