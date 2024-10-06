NGO organises free health screening for residents to mark World Heart Day



Anlo: Stroke Association Support Network, Ghana (SASNET) a Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO) has organised a health screening exercise for residents of Anlo-Afiadenyigba to mark this year’s Word Heart Day.

The day was to create awareness about the causes, effects, and possible solutions to curb Cardiovascular Disease (CVDs) among residents.

Mr Ebenezer Ad-Adams Ebenezer, Country Director of SASNET in an interaction with the Ghana News Agency, to mark this year’s World Heart Day, said that the exercise was in collaboration with the Ministry of Health, Keta Municipal Health Directorate and Anlo-Afiadenyigba health Centre.

‘World Heart Day is crucial for reducing the burden of the heart diseases by promoting preventive practices, encourage regular health body check-ups, and advocating for the healthy lifestyle to mitigate the cardiovascular diseases.’

Mr Ad-Adams noted that high alcohol intake, excessive smoking, lack of physical body exercise, among others were identified as some possible causes of cardio

vascular diseases and it needed urgent attention to address the situation.

He stated that there was a need to create awareness and campaign for the public to know their health status since 80 per cent of cardiovascular diseases are preventable.

Mrs Juliet Amavi Anaglo, Physician Assistant, and the nurse in charge at Anlo-Afiadenyigba health centre, told the GNA that the incidence of cardiovascular disease kept increasing among women than the men in the area.

‘We serve about 100 cases of people living with hypertension and diabetes monthly. Out of this case hypertension represents 80 per cent with diabetes representing 20 per cent and we advised our client to visit hospitals regularly for checkups.’ She said cardiovascular diseases could affect anyone regardless of age, gender, or socioeconomic status and all must advocate for equitable access to heart care especially in underserved areas with limited resources.

She urged the public to engage in regular exercise, have a healthy diet, manage stress and weig

ht, avoid smoking, get enough rest as well as regular health screening to prevent cardiovascular diseases.

She also appealed to the individuals, philanthropists, corporate organisations and the government to address some challenges which include infrastructure, limited resources, inadequate equipment and others.

She said other events which include health walk, media campaign and other educational programmes were also being organised within the area to create awareness and advocate for policy that could foster a heart-healthy environment.

Some beneficiaries who spoke to GNA expressed joy over the exercise and thanked the NGO for the kind gesture.

The theme of this year’s World Heart Day celebration was ‘Use Heart for Action.’

