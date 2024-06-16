

Bombolulu: Equality Now, in partnership with Trace Kenya, has intensified efforts to combat sexual exploitation and trafficking of women and girls in the coastal region through mentorship, education, and institutional capacity-building initiatives. The interventions are part of Equality Now’s ‘Ending Sexual Exploitation in Africa’ programme, which focuses on empowering at-risk girls and strengthening the criminal justice response to sexual exploitation.





According to Kenya News Agency, the programme supports community-based organisations such as Trace Kenya through targeted grants and technical assistance. Speaking during a field visit in Bombolulu, Equality Now Regional Programme Officer Evans Munga said the initiative utilises a multi-sectoral model, aimed at addressing the root causes and consequences of sexual exploitation.





‘We support Trace Kenya through two main grants: one targeting survivors of sexual exploitation under the ‘Generation for Girls Fund’ and another focused on strengthening justice systems through the Court Users Committees (CUCs),’ Munga stated. The Generation for Girls Fund provides mentorship, business training, and educational support to girls who have survived exploitation.





The initiative also trains law enforcement agencies, including the Judiciary, the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP), and police, to handle cases of trafficking and exploitation more effectively. Munga noted that the organisation applies a ‘holistic equality model and ecosystem approach’ that targets gaps in policy, legislation, and enforcement.





‘We have seen remarkable progress. Girls now understand their rights, how to report violations, and how to identify risks, including online sexual exploitation. They are confident and informed,’ he said. Trace Kenya, which operates along Kenya’s coastal counties, implements programmes targeting vulnerable groups, including children, women, and youth seeking employment abroad.





The organisation also creates safe spaces for children and uses innovative approaches such as football and mentorship to reach young girls. ‘Football is not just a sport for us,’ said Paul Adhoch, Director of Trace Kenya, adding: ‘It’s a tool for empowerment. We are helping girls break gender stereotypes, discover their talents, and gain confidence.’





According to Adhoch, the programme has reached over 120 girls directly, with more than 600 benefiting indirectly through peer mentorship networks. ‘In informal settlements like Bombolulu, poverty, unemployment, and drug abuse increase vulnerability to exploitation. That is why our project prioritises education, awareness, and psychosocial support,’ he added.





Grace Okoth, 29, a Project Officer, mentor at Trace Kenya, and a survivor of sexual exploitation, joined the programme in 2018 as a beneficiary. Today, she mentors girls aged 9 to 15 in areas including personal hygiene, online safety, and drug abuse prevention. ‘I use my own story to guide the girls. Many don’t know their rights or how to protect themselves. Through weekend sessions, we help them build confidence and make informed choices,’ she said.





Okoth emphasised that poverty remains a major contributor to the exploitation of minors, often forcing children into risky environments to meet basic needs. ‘I have seen change. Girls are speaking up; they know where to report, and they are standing up for their rights,’ she added. During the monitoring visit in Bombolulu, Equality Now and Trace Kenya also engaged stakeholders from the Department of Children Services, the Anti-Human Trafficking and Child Protection Unit (AHTCPU), and various members of the Mombasa Court Users Committee.





‘We are satisfied with the collaborative progress. The system is responding better, and the grassroots impact is evident,’ Munga noted.

