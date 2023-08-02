North West: Kidnapped GHS Benakuma principal regains freedom

The principal of Government High School Benakuma in Menchum division, North West region has regained his freedom after spending close to a month in the hands of separatist fighters.

Sources have confirmed that Tem Gerald was released Tuesday November 14, 2023 by the separatists who apprehended him.

Tem was kidnapped on October 18, 2023 on his way to school.

News about his kidnapping later resurfaced on social media through a video, in which he begged the authorities and elites to plead for his case.

In the about 30 seconds video that circulated on social media supposedly to have been filmed by his captors, the principal is seen seated in the bush begging for financial assistance from elites of Menchum to secure his release.

CNA cannot confirm if any ransom was paid before his release.

Tem is just one among many teachers who have been kidnapped, molested and killed because of their profession as a result of the over 7-year armed conflict in the Anglophone regions of Cameroon.

Source: Cameroon News Agency