

Mombasa: The country’s forays to exploit vast opportunities in the Blue Economy sector received a significant boost with the arrival of a Norwegian research vessel.

According to Kenya News Agency, the scientific vessel operated by the Norwegian Institute of Marine Research is equipped with seven state-of-the-art laboratories and was built in 2016. It is named after renowned oceanographer and zoology professor Dr. Fridtjof Nansen, who was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 1922 for his humanitarian work during World War I.

The vessel recently completed the Kenyan leg of a research expedition from April 24 to May 5, 2025. The mission focused on assessing fish biomass, studying oceanographic conditions, and evaluating the overall health of marine ecosystems within Kenya’s coastal waters and Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ). The findings are expected to inform sustainable marine resource and fisheries management strategies.

In his speech, read by the Principal Secretary, State Department for Blue Economy, Betsy Nj

agi during the Port call of the vessel and celebration of the 50th anniversary of the EAF-Nansen Programme at the Mbaraki Wharf, Mining, Blue Economy and Maritime Affairs Cabinet Secretary (CS) Hassan Joho emphasized Kenya’s commitment to advancing a science-driven, sustainable Blue Economy. The CS praised the partnership between Kenya and Norway that has allowed Kenyan scientists and resource managers to be trained in data-driven and ecosystem-based marine management.

CS Joho highlighted that the programme has fostered cross-border cooperation, creating strong networks for shared learning and coordinated action. He noted that it has enabled Kenyan scientists to collect data, bridging knowledge gaps and connecting them with international experts for skills transfer. He further reiterated the country’s commitment to the programme’s future, citing its role in providing crucial data for evidence-based fisheries management, building the capacity of the Kenya Marine and Fisheries Research Institute (KMFRI), and s

trengthening ecosystem monitoring and policy formulation.

The survey is expected to provide extensive data on the country’s continental shelf and slope, revealing rich biodiversity among pelagic fish species. CS Joho called for more surveys across different seasons to offer a comprehensive picture of ecosystem health and environmental dynamics.

The event was attended by the Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) Kenya Representative, Dr. Tipo Tito, Royal Norwegian Ambassador to Kenya, Gunnar Holm, Nansen Programme Coordinator, Ms. Merete Tandstad, among other officials. Dr. Tipo Tito emphasized that over 300,000 Kenyans depend directly on fisheries, which face threats from climate change, overfishing, and marine pollution. She praised the programme for introducing tools to help the country monitor progress in sustainable fisheries, aligning with FAO’s Blue Transformation vision.

Ambassador Gunnar Holm affirmed Norway’s support to promote clean, healthy, and productive oceans in Kenya. He stated that the v

isit by the vessel boosts collaboration between the two countries, underscoring the strong common interests in oceans and sustainable Blue Economy.

EAF-Nansen Programme Coordinator Ms. Merete Tandstad highlighted the programme’s long-standing contribution since its inception in 1975, supporting 58 countries in conducting over 400 surveys that generated crucial knowledge on fish stocks, the ocean ecosystem, and marine biodiversity. She noted that this knowledge continues to shape fisheries policies, support sustainable practices, and strengthen regional collaborations.