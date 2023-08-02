

All is set for the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) to hold parliamentary primary in orphan constituencies today, December 2, 2023.

The election is expected to take place in 111 out of the 137 ‘orphan’ constituencies across the country with some aspirants going unopposed.

The election forms part of the Party ‘s preparation ahead of the 2024 General Election.

Orphan constituencies are areas where the NPP has no sitting MPs.

The Greater Accra region, which has the largest number of such constituencies, the election is expected to be keen in Okaikoi North, Ledzokuku, Ablekuma Central, Odododiodio, Adenta and Korle Klottey.

Source: Ghana News Agency