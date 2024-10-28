Nursing and Midwifery College commissions self-initiated skills laboratory



The management and staff of the Nursing and Midwifery Training College (NMTC) at Zuarungu in the Bolgatanga East District of the Upper East Region have constructed a 350-capacity skills laboratory for improved practical studies.

The facility, which comprises two sets of offices, stores, self-practice, and sluice rooms, was the first phase of a three-storey skills laboratory, library, and Information and Communication Technology (ICT) complex.

The Internally Generated Funded project was initiated by the management of the College and constructed within a year with some support from philanthropists and benevolent donors.

At a ceremony to commission the project, Mr Michael Yidana Mantamia, the Principal of the College, recalled ‘Just a year ago, we gathered at this same venue for a similar event.

‘We did mention that we wanted to put up this structure and solicited support from benevolent people. Indeed, we had benevolent, philanthropic people who supported us, and here we are today with a 350-capacity skill

s lab,’ he said.

The Principal acknowledged and thanked personalities and organizations including tutors and students of the College, Ghana Cement (GHACEM), and the 2022/2023 Students Representative Council among others who contributed to the construction of the facility, noting that ‘Everything you gave us went for the very purpose for which you gave it.’

Mr Mantamia acknowledged the efforts of Dr Edward Bright Agyekum, the Director of Procurement and Supply Chain, at the Ministry of Health (MoH) for the plans, designs, and preparation of bid documents and his assistance to the College to secure the approval of the MoH and the Ministry of Finance to enable management to construct the facility.

Dr Agyekum in his address said it was imperative for more stakeholder engagement and investment in infrastructure, and thanked the management of Health Training Institutions such as the NMTC, Zuarungu, for the ‘bold initiative in using their meagre IGF to undertake constructions.’

He commended the Principal and man

agement of the College and stakeholders for their diverse contributions to ensure the College became one of the best and appealed to parents and other stakeholders to support the infrastructural development of the College.

Alhaji Dr Hafiz Bin Salih, the Upper East Regional Minister, in a speech delivered on his behalf, said he was impressed by the dedication and achievements of the College in contributing to nursing and midwifery education, and the human resource base development of the health sector over the years.

‘This College has created a niche as an institution that nurtures health professionals. This is highly commendable and serves as a beacon of inspiration and hope for the region. I therefore wish to use this opportunity to commend the past and present Principal, and management staff of the College for such modest accomplishment,’ he said.

Alhaji Dr Salih admonished students of the College to comport themselves, abide by the College’s rules and regulations and take their studies seriously.

Naba

Bilea Namaaletinga Afeghera III, the Paramount Chief of the Zuarungu Traditional Area, in a speech delivered on his behalf, said the Traditional Council attached itself to the growth and development of the College right from its establishment.

He gave the assurance that the Council would not relent in its effort to ensure that the College was supported to meet its needs.

‘Similarly, we trust and so it is our hope that the Ministry of Health, the Ghana Health Service and of course the central government will continue to provide the needed logistics, infrastructural needs as well as human resources to support the development of the NMTC, Zuarungu,’ Naba Afeghera III added.

Source: Ghana News Agency