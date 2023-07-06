NW: minister Bassilekin inaugurates small and medium sized promotion agency centre

The Minister of small and medium sized enterprises, social economy and handicraft, MINPMEESA, Achilles Bassilekin III has inaugurated the newly constructed building for the small and medium sized enterprises promotion agency.

The North West regional office was inaugurated during the Minister’s two days visit on July 4 and 5, 2023 during the 8th edition of the awareness caravan on Approved Management Centres, AMCs in Bamenda.

The inauguration ceremony of the structure, located in the Bamenda II subdivision took place in the presence of the North West Regional Delegate of MINPMEESA, Ngangjo Cliff Ntutieh and the General Manager of APME, Jean Marie Louis Badga. Also present during the ceremony were some authorities of the Bamenda II subdivision and the Regional Chief of the newly inaugurated APME centre, Anthony Ngwa.

According to the minister, the agency will boost the growth of business in the region.

“What you are witnessing here today is the confirmation of government commitment to restore and expand possibilities for business creators. The SME promotion agency in the North West is very instrumental. It is asset for the development of the entrepreneurial ecosystem in the region and also to encourage those who are dreaming to become entrepreneurs,” the Minister said.

The building will in the days ahead act as host and a consultancy for entrepreneurs and would be business persons in the region to create, register and also seek services on how to grow their enterprises.

Business persons can also create and register their enterprises at the agency within 72 hours as revealed by the the regional chief of the centre.

Source: Cameroon News Agency