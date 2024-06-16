

Ouagadougou: The National Police and the National Road Safety Office (ONASER) have launched a multi-day operation to address road insecurity in Ouagadougou. The initiative has successfully raised awareness among 340 citizens about the mandatory use of helmets, while also resulting in the seizure of 24 vehicle registration documents and 84 two-wheeled vehicles due to inadequate lighting.





According to Burkina Information Agency, the operation began on the night of August 10, 2025, as part of an effort to improve road discipline and prevent accidents in the city. Key police services, including the Ouagadougou District Police Stations and the Kadiogo Regional Traffic Service, were mobilized under the leadership of Chief Police Commissioner Hamado TASSEMBEDO.





Throughout the operation, teams have been conducting awareness campaigns and checks on busy routes, focusing on the importance of helmet use, adherence to road safety rules, and compliance with vehicle lighting regulations. Additional measures include controlling the ban on certain vehicle types during traffic hours and monitoring blood alcohol levels.





By August 11, 2025, the operation had led to significant outcomes, including the impoundment of two four-wheeled vehicles and two tricycles for lighting issues and non-compliance with driving hour restrictions, respectively. The initiative underscores the commitment of the National Police to enhance road safety for the citizens of Ouagadougou.

