

Bamenda: The RAMAH Christian Center International celebrated a significant milestone with the official opening of its headquarters, the Mountain Top Cathedral, located at Mile 10 Mankon in the Bamenda II Subdivision. The event, which coincided with Easter Sunday, was marked by a special church service attended by faithfuls from across the nation.





According to Cameroon News Agency, the headquarters’ inauguration signifies a new era for the ministry, following its initial inauguration in November 2024 by regional authorities. The event was led by Pastor Warah Solomon, the General Superintendent of the ministry, and featured a special prayer and recognition for persons with disabilities and youths, whom Pastor Warah described as vulnerable groups in need of special societal care.





Pastor Warah emphasized the significance of Easter Sunday, expressing that it brings hope and marks a new beginning for the community. He stated, “This Easter marks a new beginning. There’s an end to evil, pain, and sorrow. There’s light in Mankon, and Bafut, and it will bring a lot of hope to our people.”





The Mountain Top Cathedral, with a seating capacity of 15,000, symbolizes a new beginning for the ministry. Pastor Warah expressed excitement about having a permanent place of worship, noting, “It’s a new beginning and a new season. We’re excited to come back to our own house. We were renting and received several insults, but thank God we’re now here.”





The ceremony also highlighted future plans for the ministry, including the potential opening of a school under its management, as more than 500 children attended the service. Pastor Warah indicated that this is one of several projects the ministry plans to undertake in the future.

