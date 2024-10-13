PCC Leadership: Candidates nominated for Moderator, Synod Clerk

The race for the Synod Office, the highest authority within the Presbyterian Church in Cameroon (PCC), has begun. Nominations were made October 12, in presbyteries of the PCC by ordained pastors of the denomination to elect the next Moderator and Synod Clerk of the church.

In the Fako North Presbytery seat of PC Buea Town, CNA observed the process which commenced with a church service. The outgoing Moderator of the PCC, Rt Rev Dr Fonki Samuel Forba arrived moments after presbytery reports had been evaluated and motioned, giving room for the election phase.

At total of 142 delegates comprising pastors and congregational representatives took to the polls to select a presbytery chair, vice and synod delegate.

After a recess, nominations for the Synod Clerk and Moderator began. A total of 36 ordained pastors nominated three names each for the top two positions. The names earned 3,2,1 point respectively in order of mention.

The votes favoured the current Synod Clerk, Rev Miki Hans with 108, Rev. Njongai Polyca

rp; 63 and Rev. Numfor Godwin; 31 points for the position of Moderator. For Synod Clerk nominations, Revs. Etta Solomon, Mokoko Simon Elive, Ngolle Philip obtained 92, 59 and 53 points respectively.

These results are expected by the PCC Synod Electoral Commission. From there, they will be summed up with those from 30 other presbyteries. Elections shall then be done for the three leads in each category. Only the Synod of November 13-15, 2024 will finally declare who becomes the new Moderator and Synod Clerk of the PCC for the next five years.

Source: Cameroon News Agency