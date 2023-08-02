

Ms Sylvia Mawuyra Fiadzo, winner of the 2023 Mama Hogbe Beauty Pageant has received a rousing welcome home from chiefs and people of Vui Township, Keta Municipality.

The colourful event on Sunday was organised by the elders of the town to officially welcome her as a native who represented the town and won the prestigious crown on their behalf, making them proud.

The event, which was chaired by Agbotadua Kumassah, Spokeperson for Awoamefia, Togbi Sri III and saw a display of cultural performances from some selected cultural groups and poetry recitals heralded the event.

Ms Fiadzo contested in the pageant a fortnight ago as part of the annual Hogbetsotsoza celebration and emerged the winner alongside her other contestants, Ms Dziedzorm Forgive Abotsi of Tegbi and Ms Forgive Adzakwaku of Anlo-Afiadenyigba who were the first and second runners-up respectively.

In her inaugural speech, the 2023 Mama Hogbe promised to use her crown to promote the speaking of Ewe language and promote standards of child educatio

n in Anloland.

‘It is sad that you find some Voltarians not interested in speaking the Ewe language anymore … That is why I contested in this pageant to use the platform to encourage the speaking of our language and thereby promoting standard of education in general in our dear Anloland.’

Ms Fiadzo is a former Student Representative Council President of University of Education Winneba, Ajumako campus.

She is currently doing her teaching internship at Keta Senior High Technical School as part of her final year courses.

Mama Hogbe, a cultural beauty pageant which forms part of the Anlo Hogbetsotsoza aims to crown beauty queens to embark on problem solving projects within the Anlo State.

Source: Ghana News Agency