Police wants dynamic fuel smuggling investigation



The Interior delegate in Lunda-Norte, Gerson Miguel, called on the related bodies on Wednesday to be more dynamic in investigating fuel smuggling and the exploitation and illicit trafficking of diamonds, with a view to effectively combating these crimes.

The official made this recommendation during a meeting with the governor of Lunda-Norte, Filomena Miza, and the members of the Consultative Council of the Interior Delegation, as part of his fact-finding visit to the Interior bodies, emphasising that the fight against fuel smuggling and illegal diamond mining is a priority for the institution, as it represents a ‘threat’ to the economy.

He also pointed out that the proliferation of petrol stations along national roads 180 (Dundo-Nzangi) and 225 (Dundo-Malanje), with a total of 16 pumps – 11 on the EN-180 and 5 on the EN-225 – has boosted fuel smuggling in the district.

He called on the population to collaborate, especially the traditional authorities, in reporting these crimes, with a view to facilitating

the intervention of the defence and security agencies, especially along the border with the Democratic Republic of Congo.

The provincial commander of the National Police reiterated that the Interior Ministry’s bodies in Lunda-Norte will continue to redouble their efforts to meet society’s expectations regarding public security, prioritising prevention and neighbourhood policing.

He added that the Interior Ministry has been carrying out various operations, especially in the outlying neighbourhoods, with a view to raising the level of security for citizens.

The officer pointed to the continued disorganised growth of neighbourhoods without urbanisation and public lighting as an obstacle to combating crime, especially at night.

On the other hand, the official defended the need to build a prison in the municipality of Cuango, to serve the southern part of the province, which includes the municipalities of Cuango, Caungula, Capenda-Camulemba, Cuilo, Lubalo and Xá-muteba, and to relieve the overcrowded Cacanda j

ail.

Source: Angola Press News Agency