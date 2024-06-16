

Yaounde: As the Anglophone Crisis in Cameroon enters its ninth year this October, Pope Francis, along with several Cameroonian Catholic bishops, will be remembered for advocating a peaceful resolution, emphasizing dialogue and reconciliation. His unwavering commitment underscored the Catholic Church’s influential role in addressing the conflict that has deeply affected the nation’s English-speaking regions.





According to Cameroon News Agency, Pope Francis persistently highlighted the plight of Cameroon’s Anglophone regions. In September 2019, he expressed solidarity with Cameroonians, urging prayers for national dialogue aimed at resolving the ongoing crisis. He emphasized the need for ‘peaceful, just and lasting solutions.’





Following a tragic school shooting in Kumba in October 2020, where several students lost their lives, the Pope condemned the violence, describing it as a ‘cruel and senseless act.’ He called for the silencing of weapons and the protection of children’s rights to education and a secure future.





In January 2021, Vatican Secretary of State Cardinal Pietro Parolin visited Cameroon, conveying the Holy See’s desire for peace and reconciliation. After meeting with President Paul Biya, Cardinal Parolin reiterated the Vatican’s commitment to supporting efforts toward resolving the conflict.





Cameroonian Catholic bishops have been vocal in their condemnation of the violence and calling for dialogue. In January 2024, the National Episcopal Conference expressed deep concern over the ongoing violence in the North-West and South-West regions, urging greater justice, solidarity, and trust in God.





Archbishop Andrew Nkea of Bamenda has consistently emphasized that the crisis is not merely about language differences, but is rooted in issues of culture and belonging. He stated, ‘Every Cameroonian wants to feel that they belong to Cameroon,’ highlighting the need for mutual respect and understanding.





Archbishop Samuel Kleda of Douala has also called on the government to commit to resolving the conflict, stressing the importance of ensuring peace for all citizens. The Catholic Church in Cameroon has taken on a mediating role, engaging with both government forces and separatist groups to foster dialogue. Archbishop Nkea noted that the Church has been in constant contact with both sides, aiming to promote peace and reconciliation. Despite challenges, these efforts have led to positive outcomes, such as the reopening of schools in some affected areas.





However, the Church’s neutral stance has sometimes placed it in a precarious position, with both sides viewing its actions with suspicion. Despite this, the Church remains steadfast in its mission to advocate for peace and support those affected by the conflict.





President Paul Biya, himself a Catholic, has been the recipient of numerous appeals from both the Vatican and Cameroonian bishops to engage in meaningful dialogue with separatist leaders. While the government has initiated some discussions, critics argue that more substantial efforts are needed to address the root causes of the conflict and to bring about lasting peace.





The ongoing Anglophone Crisis in Cameroon remains a complex and deeply rooted issue. Through the persistent efforts of Pope Francis and the Cameroonian Catholic bishops, there is hope for a peaceful resolution. The Vatican at some point was seen as a potential mediator between the warring parties in Cameroon, but the Cameroon government has never made any intention public.

