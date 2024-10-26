Promasidor Ghana announces leadership change



As part of a strategic plan to strengthen its operations and drive robust growth across the ECOWAS region, the Promasidor Group, has appointed its current Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Ghana, Mr Festus Tettey as the CEO of ECOWAS, excluding Nigeria with immediate effect.

Mr. Tettey will oversee its operations across the rest of West Africa including Benin, Burkina Faso, Cape Verde, Cote D’Ivoire, Gambia, Ghana, Guinea, Guinea-Bissau, Liberia, Mali, Mauritania, Niger, Senegal, Sierra Leone and Togo, but excluding Nigeria.

The Group also appointed Mr. Samir Sadaoui as its new CEO for Ghana effective January 06, 2025 reporting to the CEO of ECOWAS.

Mr Sadaoui assumes his new role with extensive experience from his past roles as the Commercial Director of Promasidor Algeria, as well as Ghana, during which period he delivered outstanding results and achievements.

In a corporate communique issued by the Group, it commended Mr Tettey for his immense contribution to the robust and solid growth of Promasidor Gh

ana, having held numerous leadership roles including Sales and Marketing Director, Ghana, Commercial Director of Promasidor Nigeria and recently, CEO Promasidor Ghana for six years.

Promasidor Ghana Limited (PGH) is a leading food manufacturing company providing quality food products for the past 25 years following the launch of its flagship brand, Cowbell in 1999. Since then, the company has pioneered beverage extensions of the Cowbell brand to many others.

Source: Ghana News Agency