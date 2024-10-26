Republic Bank PLC appoints new external auditors



Republic Bank (Ghana) PLC has appointed EY as the new external auditors of the Bank, effective 2024 financial year in accordance with regulatory requirements.

The appointment of EY follows a thorough selection process and reflects the Bank’s commitment to adhering to the highest standards of corporate governance, transparency and regulatory compliance.

A statement from the Communication and Media Department of the Bank copied to the Ghana News Agency said the change comes after the conclusion of the Bank’s engagement with KPMG, who diligently served as the Bank’s auditors in the last five (5) years from 2018 to 2023.

The statement said as a publicly listed company on the Ghana Stock Exchange, Republic Bank continued to uphold its obligations to provide accurate and timely financial reporting, ensuring the highest levels of trust with Shareholders, Customers, and the Public.

‘We would like to take this opportunity to thank KPMG for their years of service and welcome EY as our new external auditors,’ the st

atement said.

Source: Ghana News Agency