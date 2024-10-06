PSGH ready to collaborate with government to tackle mpox diseases



Accra: The Pharmaceutical Society of Ghana (PSGH) has taken note of the report by the Ghana Health Service (GHS) of the confirmed case of mpox in Ghana and is ready to collaborate with government to prevent the spread of the virus.

A statement signed by the President of PSGH, Dr Samuel Kow Donkoh, said the PSGH was committed to working collaboratively with all stakeholders in ensuring the health and safety of all Ghanaians during this mpox period.

‘Government’s leadership in dealing with this emerging health challenge is of utmost importance and the PSGH is fully dedicated to playing its unique role to contribute to governments efforts in managing the emergence of mpox in Ghana,’ it said.

However, the PSGH called on government to strengthening public health surveillance and response by integrating community pharmacies and pharmacists across various districts and regions of the country to be able to effectively tackle the disease.

It said provision of adequate resources to healthcare facilities who will be

at the frontlines to ensure proper management and containment of the virus.

It also called on government to distribute mpox vaccines to community group and vulnerable pharmacists, saying that stocking up vaccines will be needed for future use.

The Association urged the public to observe personal hygiene, avoid close contact, use protective gear, and avoid self medications.

The statement encouraged pharmacists to use personal protective equipment, supervise and train staffs, and report suspected cases.

‘The PSGH assures the public that it will fully collaborate with the Ministry of Health (MOH), Ghana Health Service (GHS) and other health stakeholders to ensure a swift response to mpox,’ the statement added.

Source: Ghana News Agency