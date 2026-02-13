PU Prime Secures CMA Licence in UAE, Expanding Its Global Regulatory Footprint

PU Prime Secures CMA Licence in UAE

Dubai, United Arab Emirates, February 13th, 2026 – PU Prime , a leading global multi-asset broker group, is proud to announce that its Dubai-based entity has officially been granted a licence by the Capital Market Authority (CMA) of the United Arab Emirates. The license (No. 20200000388) is issued under PU Prime Financial Services LLC and permits the company to conduct regulated activities of introduction and promotion within the UAE.

This milestone marks a significant step in the group’s strategic global expansion and reinforces its commitment to providing a secure, transparent, and world-class trading environment for investors in the region. Currently, PU Prime already holds licences from several major jurisdictions, including Australia’s ASIC, South Africa’s FSCA, Mauritius’s FSC and Seychelles’s FSA.

The acquisition of the UAE licence serves as a testament to PU Prime’s dedication to regulatory excellence. By meeting the stringent standards set by the UAE’s capital market regulators, PU Prime joins an elite group of financial institutions authorized to operate within one of the world’s fastest-growing financial hubs.

“This is more than just a licence; it is a promise to our clients,” said Mr. Ali Afzaal, Head of Category at PU Prime. “The UAE is a pivotal market for us. By securing CMA oversight, we are demonstrating our commitment to supporting the region’s vision of a robust financial ecosystem. We want our traders to know that when they trade with licensed entities within the PU Prime group, they are backed by a brand that values integrity, transparency, and professional conduct above all else.”

The expansion into the UAE market forms part of PU Prime’s broader mission to support market participants globally. With this new regulatory authorisation in Dubai, PU Prime plans to strengthen its footprint in the region, host educational seminars, and promote financial awareness within the broader financial markets.

About PU Prime

Founded in 2015, PU Prime is a leading global fintech group and a multi-asset CFD brokerage brand operating through various licensed entities across multiple jurisdictions. Today, the group offers regulated financial products across forex, commodities, indices, shares, and bonds. Operating in over 190 countries with more than 40 million app downloads, the PU Prime group provides innovative trading platforms and an integrated copy trading feature, empowering traders worldwide to achieve financial success with confidence.

For media enquiries, please contact: [email protected]

