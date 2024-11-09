Public Toilet Shortage Forces Douala Residents to Resort to Open-Air Relief.



Douala: Amid limited access to public toilets, residents of Douala, Economic Capital, have resorted to open-air relief, using streets, gutters, and untidy spaces throughout the city.

According to Cameroon News Agency,a commercial motorbike rider shared, “We have no choice. When driving, if you feel pressed, you look for a secure spot to park your motorcycle and urinate,” he said. This practice has become commonplace, leading to unpleasant odors that often permeate neighborhoods.

Street vendor Jeannette explained the challenges she faces: “Public toilets are rare, which makes it difficult. When I’m hawking and see grass by the roadside, that’s where I ease myself. If there’s a public toilet nearby, I’ll use it instead.”

The lack of access to clean toilets not only causes discomfort but also poses significant health risks. A 21-year-old female resident recounted her experience: “I stopped urinating in the open air because I got infected and spent a lot on treatment. It’s not easy for anyone in this town. For

instance, if you’re in Youpwe and the nearest public toilet is in New Bell, you can’t wait to get there. You quickly find a hidden spot, relieve yourself, and keep going.”

To avoid the embarrassment of open-air relief, some residents limit their beverage intake, while others search for more discreet locations. Residents of Douala have urged the government to take action by building public toilets in neighborhoods, roundabouts, and other important areas, which will allow Cameroonians to relieve themselves with dignity. They emphasize that addressing this issue will not only enhance individual comfort but also improve the overall well-being of the community.