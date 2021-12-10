REFIRE Exhibits Clean Power Solutions through the Cloud at Expo 2020 Dubai

Representing the city of Shanghai, REFIRE exhibited its latest PRISMA fuel cell systems at the Expo’s cloud exhibition

REFIRE strengthens its industry partnerships and aims to reach more customers around the globe

DUBAI, UAE, Dec. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — At the Expo 2020 Dubai, which officially opened on 1 October 2021, Shanghai REFIRE Technology Co. Ltd. (REFIRE), a leading provider of hydrogen fuel cell technologies, showcased its medium- and high-power PRISMA hydrogen fuel cell systems as well as core components – fuel cell stacks. This is the first time REFIRE has exhibited its products to global visitors through World Expo’s online exhibition.

Founded in 2015 and headquartered in Shanghai, China, REFIRE is one of the most vocal promoters of the fuel cell vehicle industry and pioneers its way with continuous innovation, industry collaboration and cultivation of the value chain.

REFIRE joined the Expo as a representative of Shanghai’s most technologically innovative companies. In line with China’s 2060 carbon neutrality goal, REFIRE presented its latest fuel cell technologies that offer clean hydrogen energy solutions for future mobility.

PRISMA hydrogen fuel cell systems are the latest result of REFIRE’s innovation. The systems were developed based on the typical application scenario of commercial vehicles, especially heavy-duty vehicles. To guarantee the vehicles can run in all conditions and can deal with high-intensity situations while emitting zero pollutants, REFIRE massively improved the key technical indicators in its latest PRISMA XII+ fuel cell system, ensuring durability, reliability and system safety.

Robin Lin, Founder, Chairman and CEO of REFIRE said: “REFIRE is honored to be one of the representative companies of China and Shanghai at the World Expo. Although unable to travel to Dubai due to the ongoing pandemic, we were pleased to showcase our technological innovation and products under multiple application scenarios to the global audience online.

“For us, the Expo is a great international exchange platform so we may strengthen our global collaborations in the hydrogen industry, accelerate our global business expansion, and offer even more quality and reliable products to global customers. We are committed to providing green power to the world’s economic growth and sustainable development.”

Over the past six years, REFIRE has actively collaborated with multiple partners in the global industry chain to build an ecosystem for hydrogen energy applications and promote the large-scale development of fuel cell technology. The company’s technology is not only adopted in the Yangtze River Delta and Pearl River Delta regions, Central and North China, but has also been expanded to international markets, such as Germany, Japan, Malaysia and the United States of America.

Against the background of promoting sustainable green growth, REFIRE has been committed to accelerating the mass adoption of zero-emission fuel cell mobility across the globe, and this year marks another fruitful year for its international business. In May, REFIRE has been granted certificates from authorised EU authority RDW through TÜV Nord, further paving way for REFIRE’s European market expansion. In August, REFIRE has collaborated with eCap Mobility, a strategic partner in northern Europe, and commissioned a fuel cell bus in Germany’s Lower Oder Valley National Park. In addition, REFIRE inked two partnerships this year with Schaeffler AG and Toyota respectively to accelerate fuel cell technology innovation.

One of the largest pavilions at the Expo, the China Pavilion showcases the country’s scientific and technological innovations and promotes international exchange and cooperation. The “Shanghai Day Exhibition on Cloud” featured at the Pavilion saw nearly 60 high-tech enterprises from Shanghai and Yangtze River Delta region showcase over 300 cutting-edge products, which is a reflection of the region’s achievements and applications in technological innovation and digital transformation.

Enter the REFIRE Expo Cloud Exhibition Hall and learn more about REFIRE’s cutting-edge clean power solutions via the link https://exposhanghai. digitalexpo.com/pc/exhibitor/ detail?eid= 100150320211105000163609234538 74500745259704025&id= 100170120211111000163661845419 19536445877542354.

About REFIRE

Headquartered in Shanghai, China, REFIRE is a leading global provider of hydrogen fuel cell technologies. The company specializes in the design, testing, prototyping, application engineering and production of integrated fuel cell systems for buses, trucks, specialized vehicles, and marine applications. As of December 2021, REFIRE’s fuel cell technologies and products are powering fuel cell vehicles (FCVs) in daily use in 17 cities in China and 5 overseas countries.