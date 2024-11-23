Rev. Dr. Nditemeh Charlemagne: Outgoing CBC Executive President.



Bangolan: Rev. Dr. Nditemeh Charlemagne, a prominent figure born in Bangolan in Cameroon’s North West Region, has built a diverse career spanning law, aviation, theology, and leadership. His academic journey began with undergraduate and Master’s degrees in Law from the University of Yaoundé II. Prior to his legal studies, he pursued Aeronautical Radio Telecommunications at the Nigerian Civil Aviation Training Centre in Zaria, Nigeria, and subsequently worked at two international airports in Cameroon.

According to Cameroon News Agency, Rev. Dr. Charlemagne’s theological education is equally impressive, holding a Master of Divinity and a Doctor of Ministry from Eastern (now Palmer) Baptist Theological Seminary in Philadelphia, USA. He further attained a Doctor of Theology in Systematic Theology from Bethany Bible College and Seminary in Alabama, USA. His academic and leadership roles are noteworthy; he has served as Seminary President in Cameroon, Lecturer and Faculty Dean at Mount Meru University in Tanzania,

and Senior Lecturer at the French Faculté de Théologie Evangélique de Bangui in the Central African Republic. He was also the Vice Chancellor of International Leadership University Cameroon.

Rev. Dr. Charlemagne has led the Cameroon Baptist Convention as its Executive President for the past four years and is the Board Chair of the Cameroon Bible Society. His influence extends across the continent as he serves as an adjunct and visiting lecturer at ten theological institutions in six African countries. In addition to his leadership roles, he has pastored local churches and served as a national radio preacher.

Currently, he is the Academic Dean at International Leadership University in Cameroon and an adjunct faculty member at three African seminaries, including West Africa Theological Seminary in Nigeria, the Faculty of Evangelical Theology de Bangui, and the Cameroon Baptist Theological Seminary in Ndu. Rev. Dr. Charlemagne is also an accomplished author, having written two books: ‘He or She Who Has an Ear:

Sermons on Letters to the Seven Churches of Asia Minor’ and ‘Towards An African Christian Premarital Counseling,’ both published in 2011.