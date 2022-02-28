Sabre continues to drive growth in Africa through extended agreement with InterGuide

Through the extended agreement, InterGuide, an influential local partner with multiple verticals, will continue to operate as Sabre Central and Western Africa and as such will continue to make Sabre’s distribution services, bookable travel products and technology services, including those from Sabre’s partner ecosystem, available to travel agencies, corporations, and travel suppliers in 13 countries across the region.

The partnership will help enable Sabre to grow in existing countries, Nigeria, Ghana, Cameroon, Senegal, Liberia and Ivory Coast and to enter new countries including Mali, Togo, Benin, Mauritania, Niger, Gabon and Burkina Faso.

“We’re delighted to extend our relationship with InterGuide during this critical time for the travel industry,” said Salman Syed, vice president EMEA for Sabre Travel Solutions. “The challenges facing the industry today require a concerted collaborative effort between specialist partners. We are excited to leverage our technology expertise and InterGuide’s regional network and strong geographic ties to benefit travel customers, suppliers and agencies in Africa.”

To further support the region, Sabre and InterGuide are investing in the team, adding a new position in to the Airline Commercial team. Bobby Bryan will join as the new Sales and Account Director and will be based in Lagos. His main focus will be on building relationships and signing new airlines across the region into Sabre’s marketplace, to further enrich the content for agency subscribers. In addition to this, InterGuide has added Hamish Broom, former Sales Director, EMEA at Sabre into the leadership team and is adding more team members in the expansion countries.

“In these times of recovery, it is more important than ever that we can offer travel companies in Africa the agile and advanced solutions required to improve operational efficiencies and boost revenue,” said Gabriel Olowo, Chairman of InterGuide Group. “Sabre’s innovative business and technology solutions make them a partner of choice in meeting our requirements and addressing the challenges of today’s environment. Through the partnership we will seek to continue to deliver best-in-class technologies, including AI-driven products to travel agencies across Africa.”

About Sabre Corporation

Sabre Corporation is a leading software and technology company that powers the global travel industry, serving a wide range of travel companies including airlines, hoteliers, travel agencies and other suppliers. The company provides retailing, distribution and fulfilment solutions that help its customers operate more efficiently, drive revenue and offer personalized traveler experiences. Through its leading travel marketplace, Sabre connects travel suppliers with buyers from around the globe. Sabre’s technology platform managers more than $260B worth of global travel spend annually. Headquartered in Southlake, Texas, USA, Sabre serves customers in more than 160 countries around the world. For more information visit www.sabre.com.

About InterGuide Group

InterGuide is a conglomerate of service providers in airlines, hotels and related auxiliary and supplementary services. InterGuide operates in corporate, leisure and online travel, as well as GDS distribution, Airline GSA representation. It also runs an academy and consulting business which researches and produces skilled manpower who will become future industry leaders.

